Vembanad Lake in Kerala witnessed a unique Onam celebration as a giant floating pookalam was created on Uthradam. Organised by a kayaking club in Perumbalam, the floral display used around 10 kg of flowers and was surrounded by kayaks and traditional coracles.

A spectacular Onam celebration unfolded on Vembanad Lake on Uthradam day, when locals and visitors were treated to the sight of a massive, colourful pookalam floating in the middle of the lake. The floral carpet, surrounded by vibrant kayaks and traditional coracles created a striking scene on the water and added to the festive atmosphere in the region. The unique initiative also aimed to promote tourism and celebrate the joy surrounding the newly constructed bridge to Perumbalam.

Floating Pookalam Takes Centre Stage

The unique celebration was organised by the Pequeno Kayaking and Water Sports Club in Perumbalam in association with a local cultural group, PC C.

The team created the floating pookalam near the Perumbalam New South Jetty. It took around three hours to complete the elaborate floral arrangement.

The organisers first prepared a base by tying together Kappapayal, a type of African water weed. After trimming the leaves, they placed thermocol sheets over the base to create a stable platform for arranging the flowers.

Around 10 kg of flowers in different colours were used to create the vibrant design.

Celebrating Onam And The New Perumbalam Bridge

The floating pookalam was created with two main objectives: promoting tourism in the region and celebrating the happiness surrounding the newly constructed bridge to Perumbalam.

The idea for creating a floating pookalam on Vembanad Lake was conceived by Deepu Arookutty.

Pookalam Floats Into Vembanad Lake

Once the pookalam was completed on the shore, a kayak carefully towed it towards the centre of Vembanad Lake.

For nearly an hour, the team paddled around the floral arrangement in kayaks and traditional coracles, adding to the festive atmosphere on the water.

Following the celebrations, the group returned to the shore and gathered for a traditional Uthradam sadya, marking the occasion with a festive feast.

Team Comes Together For Unique Celebration

Around 15 people worked together to organise and execute the event. The team was led by M Muraleekrishnan, M Harikrishnan, S Lajeesh, K B Dipin and Biju.

The floating pookalam offered a distinctive way to celebrate Onam while showcasing the beauty of Vembanad Lake, traditional watercraft and the cultural spirit of Perumbalam.