Just after losing her husband, Sreeja from Aroor was diagnosed with severe blood cancer. Now, with the bank threatening to seize their home any day, this mother and her two young daughters don't know where to turn.

Aroor: For Sreeja and her young daughters in Alappuzha's Aroor, life has lost all its joy. First, she lost her husband, and right after, she was diagnosed with blood cancer. To make matters worse, the bank is now threatening to seize their home, leaving this mother and her children desperately appealing for help from kind-hearted people.

On a day like Thiruvonam, when families celebrate together, this mother sits with her two daughters, aged 17 and 4, hoping for a miracle from the people of Kerala. Her husband, Shaji, passed away just last month from a heart attack. Before the family could even process this shock, tragedy struck again. Sreeja was diagnosed with a severe form of blood cancer. Now, with the bank's notice to confiscate their house hanging over their heads, Sreeja and her girls are staring at a bleak future.

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Her elder daughter, Sreelakshmi, is a bright student who scored a solid 85% in her Plus Two (Class 12) exams. But with her father's death and her mother's illness, she has put her dreams of higher education on hold. The 17-year-old now spends her days taking care of her mother and little sister. The younger one, four-year-old Kichu, is too young to understand her father's absence or her mother's pain. She runs around the house, singing and playing, a heartbreaking sight for anyone who knows the family's situation.

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For now, Sreeja and her children are getting by with the help of a few kind neighbours, but they have their own limits. The family needs around Rs 10 lakh to stop the bank from seizing their home. On top of that, they need to find money for Sreeja's expensive cancer treatment. As people celebrate Onam with feasts and joy, a little help from them could bring light back into this home. It could secure the future of these two young girls and ease the burden on a mother who has cried herself to sleep worrying about them.

ACCOUNT DETAILS

SREEJA SHAJI

ACCOUNT NO. 110297816813

IFSC: CNRB0003587

CANARA BANK

AROOR BRANCH