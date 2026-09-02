A major fire broke out on three houseboats parked in the Pallathuruthy area of Alappuzha, triggering panic in the area. Fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot to control the flames. No casualties have been reported so far.

Alappuzha: A major fire broke out on three houseboats in the Pallathuruthy area of Alappuzha, triggering panic among local residents. The boats were parked south of the Pallathuruthy bridge when the blaze reportedly began.

The fire quickly spread across the houseboats, sending thick smoke into the surrounding area. Fortunately, no one was inside the boats when the incident occurred, and no casualties have been reported so far.

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Initial reports suggest that the fire may have been triggered by a gas cylinder explosion. However, the exact cause of the incident is yet to be officially confirmed, and further investigation is expected to establish what led to the blaze.

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After the fire was reported, local residents gathered near the spot as Fire Force teams rushed to the area. Firefighters began efforts to bring the flames under control and prevent the blaze from spreading further.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures for houseboats parked in the area. Authorities are expected to assess the damage and investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Further details regarding the extent of the damage and the exact cause of the fire are awaited.