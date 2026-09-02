Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, visited Kozhikode, Kerala, for a jewelry event inauguration and met with Chief Minister VD Satheesan. Her polite request for a photograph with the CM went viral, highlighting the immense love for Ronaldo in the state. Aveiro promised to convey the heartfelt wishes of Kerala's football fans to her brother.

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, met Kerala (Keralam) Chief Minister VD Satheesan during her visit to the state to inaugurate a jewelry showroom's special diamond fest in Kozhikode on September 3.

Elma Aveiro landed in Kozhikode on Tuesday, September 1, for the inauguration of Boby Chemmanur International Jewellers’ ‘Sparkle Diamond Fest’ at their Kozhikode showroom. Ronaldo’s sister has been invited as the chief guest for the grand inauguration of the event. Aveiro’s arrival in the state has already drawn massive buzz, as she is a sister of one of the footballing greats.

Elma Aveiro, who is serving as director of the global lifestyle and fashion brand CR7, is on a two-day trip to the state, taking in the local sights and meeting dignitaries ahead of the highly anticipated store opening in Kozhikode (formerly known as Calicut).

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro visits Kerala, meets fans

Ronaldo’s Sister’s Request for Photo with Kerala CM Goes ,Viral

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan was in Kozhikode for his official engagements when he met Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, and interacted with her about the immense love and passion Malayalis have for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Satheesan and Aveiro had a warm interaction around their shared appreciation for the sport, discussing how the ‘CR7’ phenomenon transcends borders and unites millions of fans worldwide, especially in football-obsessed Kerala. The lighthearted meeting culminated when Aveiro politely asked the Kerala Chief Minister for a picture.

In a video posted by VD Satheesan on his official social media handles, Elma Aveiro was heard asking him, “Can I have a picture with you? to which the Chief Minister happily agreed with a warm smile, striking a pose for the camera.

Scroll to load tweet…

Since Cristiano Ronaldo has a massive fanbase in Kerala, alongside his rival and Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, his sister’s arrival in the state and her meeting with Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan have created an absolute frenzy across local and national media.

Satheesan, who is also himself a football enthusiast, appeared to be delighted to welcome her, telling her that he and millions across the state share an unyielding adoration for the football icon.

Ronaldo’s Sister Promises to Share Kerala Fans’ Love

Speaking at a press conference at the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala CM VD Satheeshan shed light on his interaction with Elma Aveiro and revealed that she had assured him of conveying Kerala’s immense love for Cristiano Ronaldo to her brother.

“I had the opportunity to meet Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, during her visit to Kerala. It was a warm and pleasant interaction, during which I shared with her the immense love and admiration that Malayalis have for Ronaldo,” Satheesan said.

“Elma assured me that she would certainly convey this heartfelt message of love from Kerala’s football fans to Cristiano,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to lead the line for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Following Portugal's campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the legendary forward has jumped straight back into domestic action for the 2026–27 Saudi Pro League season, carrying a massive global wave of momentum as he continues his storied career.

Also Read: Ronaldo's winner keeps Al Nassr's perfect Saudi Pro League start