Performance vs 15 years of non-performance: Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar sums up contest with Shashi Tharoor

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted the developments in India under the Modi government. He also highlighted 15 years of non-performance of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha poll candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a jab at senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, his rival in the Thiruvananthapuram seat. Chandrasekhar characterized the contest as being between "politics of performance" and "15 years of non-performance." Chandrasekhar expressed his belief that the people of Thiruvananthapuram are well aware of this dichotomy. He expressed confidence that this awareness would be reflected in the election results. Tharoor has been representing Thiruvananthapuram for the past 15 years in the Lok Sabha.

Chandrasekhar refrained from characterizing the electoral battle in Thiruvananthapuram as a mere contest between individuals. Instead, he emphasized his belief that it would signify the people's choice to support the country's ongoing development for the next five years, building upon the progress of the past decade.

“This is not a fight between Tharoor and NDA. I do not think this is about some personality. I do not think this is about English-speaking skills or whatever,” he told media persons in a subtle jab at his Congress rival, known for his eloquence.

“These elections are about continuing the last 10 years of progress, continuing the last 10 years’ trajectory into the next five years,” he reiterated.

Accusing the UPA government of "total inactivity" during its term, Chandrasekhar emphasized the significant transformation the country has undergone in the past 10 years under Modi's rule.

Chandrasekhar claimed that before 2014, India was considered the "most fragile economy," unable to complete infrastructure projects on time or within budget, and experienced minimal growth. However, under the Modi government, India has transformed into the fifth-largest economy globally and is esteemed as one of the most respected democracies in the world.

“We are moving forward to becoming the third-largest economy in the world, and we have brought governance and a politics of performance to the centre stage in our country, in every corner of our country, in a way that has never been done before,” he said.

Chandrasekhar accused the opposition of lacking vision, asserting that they are comprised of "corrupt politicians" united solely by the objective of defeating Narendra Modi.

The Union Minister had earlier announced that AI labs will be set up in 10 colleges in Thiruvananthapuram to provide training in artificial intelligence. He was speaking at a press conference at the Center for Development of Advanced Computing in Vellayambalam, Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (Mar 11).

The Union Minister said that the new AI labs are being introduced in Kerala's capital as part of the IndiaAI Mission to strengthen the artificial intelligence innovation ecosystem.

The project, with a total budget outlay of Rs 10,372 crore to be infused over the next five years, encompasses several components. These include IndiaAI Compute Capacity, IndiaAI Innovation Centre (IAIC), IndiaAI Datasets Platform, IndiaAI Application Development Initiative, IndiaAI FutureSkills, IndiaAI Startup Financing, and Safe & Trusted AI, as outlined by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

