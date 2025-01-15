La Nina signals in Pacific Ocean; Kerala coast likely to witness 'swell surge' phenomenon

Meteorologists have noted the potential development of La Niña in the Pacific Ocean and the presence of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) in the Arabian Sea. INCOIS has issued a warning about coastal flooding along Kerala and Tamil Nadu due to a "swell surge" phenomenon until 5:30 pm on Wednesday (Jan 15).

Thiruvananthapuram: Meteorologists have indicated signs of La Niña developing in the Pacific Ocean, along with the presence of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) in the Arabian Sea. They have also warned of a cyclonic circulation forming near the Maldives and the equator. As part of the "swell surge" phenomenon, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted coastal flooding along the Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts today (15/01/2025) until 5:30 PM.

Waves are expected to reach heights of 0.5 to 1.0 meters, posing a risk of sea incursion. Fishermen and coastal residents have been advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions due to the heightened threat of sea erosion.

January 19, 2025: Yellow alert issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki

A yellow alert has been declared in these districts, forecasting isolated heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall is defined as receiving between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm of rain within 24 hours. Residents are advised to stay cautious and take necessary precautions in light of the expected weather conditions.

Keep in Mind:

Avoid Danger Zones: Residents in areas prone to sea erosion and coastal flooding are advised to relocate to safer locations as per instructions from the authorities.

Refrain from Launching Small Vessels: It is recommended to avoid deploying small boats and fishing vessels into the sea during this period.

Exercise Caution During High Waves: Engaging in activities such as launching or retrieving fishing vessels is highly dangerous during instances of rough seas and high waves. Avoid such activities when the intensity of waves is expected to increase.

