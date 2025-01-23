No signal? No problem! Jio, Airtel, BSNL users can now access 4G services from any network in India

Jio, BSNL, and Airtel users can now make calls using any available network, even if their own SIM signal is lost. The central government has introduced Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) to enable this, allowing access to 4G services from any 4G network funded by the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN).

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 6:11 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 6:11 PM IST

Intra Circle Roaming

article_image2

Telecom Service Providers

By sharing infrastructure on government-funded mobile towers, customers from different networks can access 4G from a single tower, reducing the need for multiple towers.

article_image3

Enhanced 4G Connectivity

This initiative aims to improve 4G connectivity for over 35,400 rural and remote villages using around 27,000 towers, benefiting more individuals.

article_image4

DBN-Funded 4G Sites

Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched ICR on DBN-funded 4G sites, highlighting its significance. BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance will share networks at all DBN-funded locations.

article_image5

Expanding Digital Access

With approximately 27,836 sites covered, the initiative aims to improve connectivity and provide users with more options for mobile services.

article_image6

Universal Service Obligation Fund

The Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), formerly USOF, funds mobile tower installations to improve connectivity in rural areas, aiding those with limited access.

article_image7

4G Access from Any Network

Currently, users can only access services from the TSP that installed the DBN-funded tower. Other telecom subscribers cannot yet access these towers.

