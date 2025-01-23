Thai Amavasai 2025: Special Buses to Rameswaram Temple announced; read details

Special buses will run to Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy Temple for Thai Amavasai. Temple opening times and special pooja details are announced. Plan your Rameswaram trip to perform tharpanam for ancestors.

Rameswaram Temple

Thai Amavasai - Tharpanam for ancestors. On Amavasai, tharpanam is performed for ancestors. Lakhs of devotees visit Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy Temple for Thai Amavasai. This year, it falls on January 29th.

Thai Amavasai Theerthavari

Theerthavari Announcement: Theerthavari will be held at Agni Theertham beach at 11:50 AM. Deeparadhana at 5:30 PM, followed by the procession of Ramanathaswamy, Parvathavardhini Ambal, Panchamurthis, and Sri Rama's silver chariot at 7:00 PM.

Rameswaram Special Buses

Special Bus Operations: Special buses are planned from Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru to Rameswaram for Thai Amavasai on January 29, 2025, to facilitate tharpanam and thithi rituals for ancestors.

Thai Amavasai Travel

Book Your Tickets: Special buses will operate from Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru to Rameswaram on January 28, 2025, and return trips on January 29, 2025. Book tickets online at www.tnstc.in and the TNSTC official app.

