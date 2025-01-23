Thai Amavasai 2025: Special Buses to Rameswaram Temple announced; read details

Special buses will run to Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy Temple for Thai Amavasai. Temple opening times and special pooja details are announced. Plan your Rameswaram trip to perform tharpanam for ancestors.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 6:06 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 6:06 PM IST

Rameswaram Temple

Thai Amavasai - Tharpanam for ancestors. On Amavasai, tharpanam is performed for ancestors. Lakhs of devotees visit Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy Temple for Thai Amavasai. This year, it falls on January 29th.

article_image2

Thai Amavasai Theerthavari

Theerthavari Announcement: Theerthavari will be held at Agni Theertham beach at 11:50 AM. Deeparadhana at 5:30 PM, followed by the procession of Ramanathaswamy, Parvathavardhini Ambal, Panchamurthis, and Sri Rama's silver chariot at 7:00 PM.

article_image3

Rameswaram Special Buses

Special Bus Operations: Special buses are planned from Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru to Rameswaram for Thai Amavasai on January 29, 2025, to facilitate tharpanam and thithi rituals for ancestors.

article_image4

Thai Amavasai Travel

Book Your Tickets: Special buses will operate from Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru to Rameswaram on January 28, 2025, and return trips on January 29, 2025. Book tickets online at www.tnstc.in and the TNSTC official app.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Why You Should Start Your Morning With Jeera-Haldi Water

Why You Should Start Your Morning With Jeera-Haldi Water

7 Tips to Reduce Your Risk for Heart Disease

7 Tips to Reduce Your Risk for Heart Disease

Winter Special : Homemade lip balm for soft and healthy lips in winter

Winter Special : Homemade lip balm for soft and healthy lips in winter

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

Maha Kumbh 2025: What is the difference between Naga Sadhu and Aghori Sadhu, do you know?

Post Slip Disc Spine Surgery Recovery: Essential guidelines for a smooth healing process RBA

Post-Slip Disc Spine Surgery Recovery: Essential guidelines for a smooth healing process

Recent Stories

American Airlines Stock Set For Worst Day Since May 2024 After Weaker-Than-Expected Q1 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Sours

American Airlines Stock Set For Worst Day Since May 2024 After Weaker-Than-Expected Q1 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Sours

Football Is Marcus Rashford heading to Barcelona? Man United stars representatives held talks with Catalan club HRD

Is Marcus Rashford heading to Barcelona? Man United star's representatives 'held talks' with Catalan club

Exicure Stock Soars Over 25% On Acquisition Of GPCR Therapeutics’ U.S. Unit: Retail Chatter Spikes

Exicure Stock Soars Over 25% On Acquisition Of GPCR Therapeutics’ U.S. Unit: Retail Chatter Spikes

Kinder Morgan Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Undecided

Kinder Morgan Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Undecided

7 pomegranate benefits for youthful skin and health gcw

7 pomegranate benefits for youthful skin and health

Recent Videos

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

Video Icon
Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Video Icon