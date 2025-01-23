PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

On Parakram Diwas, PM Narendra Modi honored Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Samvidhan Sadan with floral tributes. He interacted with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and engaged with schoolchildren dressed as Netaji, selected under the ‘Know Your Leader’ program. PM Modi urged youth to draw inspiration from Netaji’s courage and patriotism. This day highlights Bose’s enduring legacy in India’s freedom movement, fostering unity and national pride.