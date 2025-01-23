Lifestyle

7 pomegranate benefits for youthful skin and health

1. Reduces biological age

Signs of aging like wrinkles and dull skin appear as we age. Pomegranate consumption can make you look biologically younger.

2. Vitamin C for skin radiance

Rich in Vitamin C, pomegranate is a powerhouse of antioxidants. Daily consumption enhances skin radiance and improves elasticity.

3. Reduces fluid retention

Besides reducing fluid retention, pomegranate makes skin glow. You can consume one pomegranate daily.

4. Reduces skin swelling

The ample Vitamin B5 in pomegranate benefits both skin and brain health. Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce facial swelling.

5. Aids collagen production

Pomegranate's keratinocytes boost collagen production in skin cells, helping maintain elasticity.

6. Pomegranate reduces pigmentation

Applying pomegranate juice daily to skin helps reduce blemishes and skin infections.

7. Use pomegranate in a scrub

Scrubbing with coarsely ground pomegranate seeds removes dead skin and maintains facial glow.

