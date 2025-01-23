7 pomegranate benefits for youthful skin and health

Lifestyle
Signs of aging like wrinkles and dull skin appear as we age. Pomegranate consumption can make you look biologically younger.
Rich in Vitamin C, pomegranate is a powerhouse of antioxidants. Daily consumption enhances skin radiance and improves elasticity.
Besides reducing fluid retention, pomegranate makes skin glow. You can consume one pomegranate daily.
The ample Vitamin B5 in pomegranate benefits both skin and brain health. Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce facial swelling.
Pomegranate's keratinocytes boost collagen production in skin cells, helping maintain elasticity.
Applying pomegranate juice daily to skin helps reduce blemishes and skin infections.
Scrubbing with coarsely ground pomegranate seeds removes dead skin and maintains facial glow.
