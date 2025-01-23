Delhi cops arrest 4 for using loaded pistol, Chinese axe and police siren in car as part of birthday party

Delhi Police arrested a gym owner and his three friends for using a police siren on their vehicle and carrying a Chinese axe and loaded pistol.

A gym owner and his friends were taken into custody after police stopped their vehicle, which was fitted with a police siren. Authorities found a Chinese axe and a loaded pistol inside the car. The group, comprising four friends from North East Delhi, claimed they were celebrating a birthday and using the siren for amusement.

The accused —Devesh Kumar (32), Himanshu (32), another Himanshu (25), and Vipin (25) — are residents of North East Delhi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashod Priya Gautam, multiple police patrols were deployed across the area on Tuesday as part of efforts to crack down on street crime ahead of the upcoming polls.

Using a police siren and hooter, the officers observed a car being driven carelessly about 6 p.m. Following a brief pursuit, the police stopped the vehicle and found four drunk individuals inside.

From the car, the police found two baseball bats, an iron rod, a Chinese axe, and a domestically built handgun with 20 live rounds. The accused admitted after questioning that they were motivated by a movie to buy the Chinese axe. Himanshu's birthday was being celebrated.

When questioned why they were using a police siren, they said it would enable them to escape more swiftly since when people hear a siren, they assume a government official's vehicle is approaching.

There was also a court sticker on the vehicle. The authorities claim that Devesh operates a gym and that his friends are employed in the private sector.

