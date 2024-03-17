Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kozhikode murder: Accused who offered lift, tried to steal ornaments nabbed from Malappuram

    The accused in the Anu murder case in Kozhikode was nabbed on Saturday (Mar 16) evening in Malappuram. She was murdered during a robbery attempt in Perambra on March 11.

    Aishwarya Nair
    Kozhikode: Anu (26), whose body was discovered in a canal at Perambra, was confirmed to have been murdered during a robbery attempt, according to police reports on Sunday. The investigative team nabbed the accused from his house, who is implicated in numerous criminal cases, including rape, in Malappuram on Saturday. 

    According to the police, the accused arrived on a stolen bike and offered Anu a ride. Tragically, she was pushed into a canal and killed Anu by drowning her. Once her death was confirmed, the accused stole her gold and fled the spot. The police stated that this is a regular robbery pattern of the accused.

    The police apprehended the accused after his image was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Before this, the police had already determined that Anu's death was a murder. Their investigation had centered on an individual who arrived on a red motorbike near the location where the body was discovered. The police informed that the name and other details of the accused will be released after recording the arrest.

    Anu, a resident of Valoor, was found dead in a canal on March 11. Following her family's report of missing gold ornaments, the police launched a comprehensive investigation. Subsequent inquiries unveiled that Anu had gone missing after accepting a ride on a red motorbike. 

    Police suspected foul play as the water level in the canal was only knee-deep, raising suspicions of murder. Their investigation into tracing the red bike and its rider ultimately led to the arrest of the accused. The absence of ornaments on Anu's body, along with certain missing articles of clothing, raised significant suspicions surrounding the circumstances of her death. Her purse, mobile phone, and slippers were found near the canal.

