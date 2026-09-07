The notorious interstate thief known as 'Spider Sabu' is finally behind bars. He was caught in the act while trying to rob an empty house in Kodungallur's Vadakkenada area.

Thrissur: The Kodungallur police have arrested Sabu, a notorious interstate thief better known as 'Spider Sabu'. He was caught red-handed while trying to burgle a locked house in the Vadakkenada area of Kodungallur. The incident happened around 11 PM last night at the house belonging to a Vadakkenada local, Rajeev.

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The homeowner, Rajeev, spotted the break-in live on his mobile phone through his home's CCTV feed. He immediately alerted the Kodungallur police. When the police team reached the spot, they found the main gate locked. They had to jump over the wall to surround the house. A light on the upper floor confirmed that the thief was still inside.

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The police nabbed the accused as he tried to escape through a back window. The money he had stolen from the house was also recovered from him. According to the police, Sabu had broken a back window to get inside. It was only after taking him to the station that they realised they had caught the infamous 'Spider Sabu', who is wanted in several criminal cases across different districts. He is also an accused in a murder case that happened during a robbery within the Kozhikode Medical College police station limits.