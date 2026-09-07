The Juvenile Justice Board has sent the three minor accused in the Karuvatta elderly man's murder case to police custody. This is a very unusual step. The court agreed with the police that they need the minors to collect evidence, as there are no eyewitnesses. However, the court has also set strict rules to protect the privacy of the children.

Alappuzha: The Juvenile Justice Board has made a big decision in the Karuvatta elderly man murder case. It has sent all three minor accused to police custody for detailed questioning. This unusual order came after days of intense arguments in court.

The Board has approved the police's custody request but with very strict conditions, especially to protect the privacy of the teenagers.

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The lawyers for the minors argued that the Juvenile Justice law doesn't allow police custody for children and that there are no past court rulings to support it. However, the Juvenile Justice Board rejected this argument. The prosecution successfully argued that the law only prohibits keeping children in police lock-ups or jails. They pointed out that in a murder case with no eyewitnesses and where only children are the accused, the case would become weak if the police couldn't get custody for evidence collection. The prosecution believes this order sends a strong message to society that legal protection won't be available if children are used to commit serious crimes.

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The Board has given the police specific instructions on how to take the teenagers to the crime scene. It has strictly ordered that no action should violate the privacy of the accused.

The police's main goal is to collect crucial evidence, like the gloves the teenagers were wearing during the murder. After they finish collecting evidence with the three minors who were directly involved, the police plan to file the chargesheet as soon as possible. Meanwhile, a separate police application to question the 13-year-old girl, believed to be the main planner of the crime, is also being considered by the court.

The incident took place on the night of August 16, when a group of teenagers brutally murdered an elderly man named Sivankutty at his rented house in Karuvatta. The police suspect the motive was robbery. However, the 13-year-old girl, who is a relative of the victim, has given a statement suggesting the murder was an act of revenge for the man's inappropriate behaviour. The police have not yet confirmed this claim.