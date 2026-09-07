A major accident took place in Alappuzha after a car fell off a flyover. Four members of a family who were in the car have been injured. The incident happened on Monday evening around 4 PM on the Ottappunna flyover on the National Highway.

Cherthala: A family of four from Anchal in Kollam was injured after their car lost control and plunged off a flyover in Alappuzha. The accident happened on the Ottappunna flyover on the National Highway. The family was returning after a darshan at Guruvayur when the incident took place around 4 PM on Monday.

The car was heading from the Ernakulam side towards Alappuzha. It had just climbed about 100 metres onto the Ottappunna flyover when the driver lost control. The vehicle then hit the iron rods set up for the parapet wall of the under-construction flyover and fell to the ground below. The car was completely mangled in the impact.

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Other travellers and locals who saw the accident rushed to help. A team from the Cherthala fire station also reached the spot and joined the rescue efforts. The injured were immediately taken to the Cherthala Government Taluk Hospital. One young woman, whose injuries were serious, was later shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

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Cherthala police said that their initial assessment suggests the driver may have dozed off at the wheel. They have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.