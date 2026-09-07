The Railway Police have arrested a woman from Assam, Bobita Das, for stealing a passenger's gold ring at the Kozhikode railway station's waiting hall. Cops identified her after checking CCTV footage and nabbed her with the stolen ring.

Kozhikode: The Railway Police have nabbed a woman from Assam for stealing a gold ring from a passenger's bag at the AC waiting hall here. The arrested woman is Bobita Das, a 25-year-old native of Dibrugarh in Assam. The theft happened last Friday morning. A woman from Pandikkad in Malappuram, who was resting in the waiting hall on platform number 4, was the victim.

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After the passenger filed a complaint, a Railway Police team checked the CCTV footage from the waiting hall and quickly identified the accused. They launched a massive search and caught Bobita near the Monad Hotel in Karanthur, recovering the stolen ring from her. The team that made the arrest was led by Railway Police Sub Inspector C. Pradeep Kumar and included ASIs Suneesh and Vimala, Senior Civil Police Officer Jose, and CPOs Akhilesh, Ranya, and Vijesh. Bobita was later produced in court and has been remanded.

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