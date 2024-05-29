Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala YouTuber's driving license suspended for 'Aavesham' model swimming pool in car

    Popular YouTuber Sanju Techy's driving license was suspended by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) of Kerala for converting his car into a swimming pool violating traffic rules. Sanju had uploaded a video on his channel showing him and his friends inside the makeshift pool while driving through a busy road. 
     

    Kerala Youtuber Sanju Techy driving license suspended for 'Aavesham' model swimming pool in car
    Alappuzha: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has revoked the driving license of renowned YouTuber Sanju Techy after he created an 'Aavesham' movie model swimming pool inside his car, breaching traffic regulations. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Sanju Techy can be seen driving the modified car along a bustling street. He and his companions are depicted inside the pool, after which he emptied the water onto the road when it began to leak into the driver's seat and engine.

    Malayali ASI in Delhi police collapses, dies during training amid heatwave

    The YouTuber posted the video of him swimming in his car on his official channel. The video showed the YouTuber and his friends having fun in the car's rear-seat swimming pool. Water began to pour into the driver's seat as the car came to a stop in a traffic jam, and it appeared that the airbags had burst.

    The YouTuber is facing charges for six offenses, including dangerous driving. The Motor Vehicle Department has suspended both his driver's license and his vehicle registration certificate. He appeared before the Regional Transport Office on Wednesday for questioning regarding the case.

    When MVD officials reached out to Sanju, he had already taken the car to Kollam in an attempt to evade action. However, officials from the department's enforcement wing managed to seize the vehicle and suspend its Registration Certificate. The department is now prepared to take strict action against Sanju for violating traffic rules.
     

