Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Malayali ASI in Delhi police collapses, dies during training amid heatwave

    A Malayali police officer, ASI Bineesh, collapsed and died during a training session for promotion in Delhi. He complained of chest pain and subsequently died while receiving treatment at a hospital. The incident occurred amid soaring temperatures in northern India, with regions like Churu in Rajasthan recording temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius. 
     

    Malayali ASI in Delhi police collapses, dies during training amid heatwave anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 29, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    ASI Bineesh, a police officer from Vadakara in Kozhikode, tragically passed away after collapsing during a promotion training session amid intense heat. He had been undergoing training since Friday, and on the day of the incident, temperatures soared to 49 degrees Celsius in northern India. Colleagues rushed him to the hospital but was pronounced dead on Tuesday (May 28). 

    ASI Bineesh suffered from dehydration and related ailments during the session, eventually experiencing severe physical discomfort, losing consciousness, and collapsing.

    ASI Bineesh, who was attending a training session for promotion, reportedly complained of chest pain on Tuesday. He died while undergoing treatment at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute Hospital in Delhi. His body has been taken for autopsy at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

    Delhi Police's official statement is that it will be possible to understand whether the police officer died due to the heat wave only after the post-mortem report.

    The heat wave intensifies across North India, with regions including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh expected to experience scorching temperatures today, according to the Central Meteorological Centre. A red alert remains in place for these areas. Notably, Churu in Rajasthan recorded temperatures exceeding 50 degrees Celsius yesterday, while in Delhi's Mungeshpur, temperatures soared close to 50 degrees.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Bibhav Kumar moves Delhi HC seeking to declare arrest as 'illegal' gcw

    BREAKING | Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Bibhav Kumar moves Delhi HC seeking to declare arrest as 'illegal'

    Kerala: Air India Express cancels several flights to Muscat Oman from various airports; Check details anr

    Kerala: Air India Express cancels several flights from various airports; Check details

    Delhi High Court grants bail to Sharjeel Imam in 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition AJR

    Delhi High Court grants bail to Sharjeel Imam in 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition

    Gonda tragedy: Two dead, 2 injured in accident involving Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy (WATCH) AJR

    Gonda tragedy: Two dead, 2 injured in accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy (WATCH)

    Supreme Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking 7-day extension of interim bail AJR

    SC rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking 7-day extension of interim bail; check details

    Recent Stories

    Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Bibhav Kumar moves Delhi HC seeking to declare arrest as 'illegal' gcw

    BREAKING | Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Bibhav Kumar moves Delhi HC seeking to declare arrest as 'illegal'

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan calls for better pitches ahead of tournament opener osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan calls for better pitches ahead of tournament opener

    Malaika Arora picks up trash outside her gym; gets trolled for THIS ATG

    Malaika Arora picks up trash outside her gym; gets trolled for THIS

    F35 fighter jet worth $135 million crashes in New Mexico, dramatic video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    F-35 fighter jet worth $135 million crashes in New Mexico, dramatic video goes viral (WATCH)

    Kerala: Air India Express cancels several flights to Muscat Oman from various airports; Check details anr

    Kerala: Air India Express cancels several flights from various airports; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon