Kerala: Young man collapses, dies during questioning at police station in Malappuram

A young man who was called for questioning by Malappuram police collapsed and died this morning in Malappuram. The relatives and locals alleged that Moideenkutty was beaten up by the police.

Malappuram: A young man who was called for questioning by Malappuram police collapsed and died this morning in Malappuram. Moideen, a native of Panthalloor, died. The relatives of the deceased have accused the youth was being beaten up by the police. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Pandikkad. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Perinthalamanna. He died while undergoing treatment.

The relatives and locals alleged that Moideenkutty was beaten up by the police. However, the police came to the scene, denying the allegation and stating that the man collapsed as soon as the interrogation started. The police also stated that the young man was a heart patient and he died due to a heart attack.

The doctors also stated that the man had sought treatment for heart disease. The youth was called for questioning in connection with the conflict that took place during the temple festival. The young man collapsed while being interrogated. Meanwhile, the opposition leader VD Satheesan demanded a detailed investigation into the incident.