Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Worrying surge in hepatitis cases in Malappuram; Over 300 infected

    Viral hepatitis refers to liver inflammation caused by infection with one of several viruses labeled as hepatitis viruses, namely hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E viruses. The Malappuram district in Kerala is witnessing a rise in hepatitis with 350 people being infected in the last two months.

    Kerala: Worrying surge in hepatitis in Malappuram; Over 300 infected anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 10:10 AM IST

    Malappuram: Allegations of preventive measure failures in Malappuram's Pothukal have surfaced amidst the spread of viral hepatitis. Approximately 350 individuals have fallen ill in the past two months, yet government hospitals in the Pothukal panchayat purportedly lack adequate facilities, as per complaints. Under the leadership of UDF people's representatives, a strike has been initiated to demand immediate action.

    Viral hepatitis is rampant in Pothukal and Edakkara panchayats in Malappuram district. Three deaths were reported in three weeks. A young man had died in Pothukal last day with symptoms of viral hepatitis. It is alleged that the health department and panchayat authorities are failing in prevention activities even when the disease is spreading. At the Pothukal Family Health Centre, the Medical Officer is currently on leave, exacerbating concerns about the healthcare system. Additionally, complaints have surfaced regarding the inadequate appointment of doctors at the hospital. UDF members of Pothukal Panchayat have commenced a strike, urging the District Collector to intervene in the situation.

    Viral hepatitis refers to liver inflammation caused by infection with one of several viruses labeled as hepatitis viruses, namely hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E viruses. These viruses differ in their modes of transmission, severity of illness, and long-term consequences. A person will typically experience symptoms within 14-28 days. The symptoms include jaundice, fever, diarrhea, dark-coloured urine, malaise, abdominal pain, nausea and low appetite.

    Preventive measures: 

    1. Vaccination: Vaccines are available for hepatitis A and B. Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to prevent hepatitis infections. It is recommended to receive the hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccines as part of routine immunization schedules.

    2. Practice Safe Hygiene: Ensuring good hygiene practices, such as regular handwashing with soap and water, especially after using the bathroom and before handling food, can help prevent the spread of hepatitis A and E, which are primarily transmitted through the fecal-oral route.

    3. Safe Water and Food: In areas where hepatitis A and E are prevalent, it's important to drink clean, safe water and consume food that has been properly cooked and prepared. Avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish, fruits, and vegetables that may have been washed in contaminated water can reduce the risk of infection.

    4. Get Tested and Seek Treatment: Individuals at risk of hepatitis infection, such as those with a history of injection drug use, unprotected sex with multiple partners, or healthcare workers, should undergo regular testing for hepatitis B and C. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent the progression of liver disease and reduce the risk of complications.

    5. Screen Blood Donations: Screening of blood donations and blood products for hepatitis B and C viruses is essential to prevent the transmission of these viruses through blood transfusions.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to be in Palakkad on March 15, Pathanamthitta on March 17 anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to be in Palakkad on March 15, Pathanamthitta on March 17

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-642 March 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-642 March 10 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Several injured after floating bridge's railing collapses into sea in Varkala anr

    Kerala: Railing of floating bridge collapses in Varkala; 15 rescued to shore

    Kerala shocker! Two tribal boys found dead in Thrissur after extensive search anr

    Kerala shocker! Two tribal boys found dead in Thrissur after extensive search

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-644 March 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-644 March 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Oscars 2024: 'Isn't it past your jail time?' Jimmy Kimmel responds to Donald Trump calling him 'Worst host' RKK

    Oscars 2024: 'Isn’t it past your jail time?' Jimmy Kimmel responds to Donald Trump calling him 'Worst host'

    Oscars 2024: Jr NTR-Ram Charan's popular song 'Naatu Naatu' features at 96th Academy Awards RBA

    Oscars 2024: Jr NTR-Ram Charan's popular song 'Naatu Naatu' features at 96th Academy Awards

    36-year-old Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia, body recovered from wheelie bin gcw

    36-year-old Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia, body recovered from wheelie bin

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB to supply lake water to industries instead of Cauvery water vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB to supply lake water to industries instead of Cauvery water

    Google celebrates flat white coffee with an animated doodle check why is it being celebrated gcw

    Google celebrates flat white coffee with an animated doodle

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon