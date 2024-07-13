Kerala: Worker goes missing while cleaning canal in Thiruvananthapuram; search underway

A temporary worker, Joy, went missing while cleaning the Amayizhanjan canal in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (July 13). Despite a search operation by the fire and rescue department and swimming experts, the massive accumulation of waste in the canal has hindered efforts to locate him.

Thiruvananthapuram: A man identified as Joy went missing on Saturday (July 13) while cleaning the Amayizhanjan canal, which runs near the Central Railway station. It is believed that he may have become trapped in a pile of debris while in the canal, prompting a search operation to locate him. The individual is a temporary employee of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's cleaning department, residing in Marayamuttom.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when Joy was attempting to clear the canal of accumulated waste, and he seemingly vanished during the process.

Following the report of the incident, the fire and rescue department and swimming experts promptly launched a search operation for the missing individual. However, the massive amount of waste in the canal has hindered the search efforts, making it challenging for swimmers and rescue personnel to navigate.

Currently, efforts are focused on clearing the trash to facilitate a smoother rescue operation. The removal of waste is necessary for scuba divers to access the tunnel in the canal and continue the search for the missing person.



