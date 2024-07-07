Kerala: Tree on tracks disrupt train services in Ernakulam

A tree fell on railway tracks in Ernakulam, disrupting train services. The tree had been leaning precariously and had been noticed by authorities, but no action was taken. The tree made contact with the power lines, causing a brief electrical fire.

Kochi: A railway track in Ernakulam was blocked when a tree fell onto it, causing disruptions to train services. The tree, located on private property, came crashing down onto the tracks near Lourdes Hospital in Pachalam, forcing a halt to train transportation. After falling onto the railway tracks, the tree made contact with the power lines, causing a brief electrical fire. Witnesses described the sound of the tree crashing down as a loud noise. Fortunately, the fire was not intense due to the tree being wet, preventing a more severe blaze from erupting.

Following the incident, train services were temporarily halted as a precautionary measure. However, once the issue was resolved, normal operations resumed, and delayed trains like the Venad and Mangala Express were able to continue their journeys.

A railway official revealed that the tree, identified as Anjili, had fallen from adjacent private property onto the track. Notably, the property owner had been served a prior notice to remove the tree due to its hazardous lean towards the tracks and power lines. Unfortunately, the warning went unheeded, ultimately resulting in the tree's collapse onto the railway tracks, disrupting services.

The Venad Express was particularly impacted, as it was in the process of pulling into Ernakulam Town railway station when the tree fell, forcing the train to come to an abrupt halt.

