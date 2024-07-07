Must promote tourism beyond religion, castes: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

Union Minister Suresh Gopi assured support for Kerala's tourism sector, considering the demands of Kerala Tourism Development Association (KTDA) to boost spiritual tourism and address industry concerns.

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister of State for Tourism Suresh Gopi emphasized the need to broaden the scope of tourism beyond political, caste, and religious boundaries. Addressing officials from the Kerala Tourism Development Association, he highlighted Kerala's vast, untapped tourism potential and urged for a more inclusive and expansive approach to unlock its full potential.

The spiritual tourism sector offers vast growth opportunities. To tap into this potential, tour operators should develop and promote new spiritual tourism circuits in Kerala and South India, targeting international markets. Additionally, the Kerala Tourism Development Association (KTDA) office bearers presented a memorandum to the Union Minister, highlighting the specific needs and requirements of Kerala's tourism industry.

The Union Minister assured the KTDA delegation that their demands would be given due consideration and necessary action would be taken to address their concerns. The delegation consisted of KTDA office bearers, including General Convener S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, General Secretary Kottukal Krishnakumar, Treasurer CG Nair, Patron MR Narayanan, Secretary Prasad Manjali, State Committee Member Vijayakumar, and others, who presented their demands and held discussions with the Minister.



Latest Videos