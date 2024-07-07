Kerala: Body of two-year-old girl recovered from well in Thrissur

A 2-year-old girl named Amaya went missing on Saturday night. Her mother, Jisha, searched for her and found her dead in a well around 11:15 pm.

Thrissur: A two-year-old girl, Amaya, was found drowned in a well at Nellikunnu on Saturday (July 6). She was the daughter of Mullakkal Suresh Babu and Jisha. The baby was discovered lying in the well at the house around 11 pm. The Kunnamkulam fire rescue team retrieved her from the well.

Amaya's disappearance on Saturday night sparked a frantic search, which ended in tragedy when her mother, Jisha, discovered her lifeless body in the well around 11:15 pm. Jisha immediately alerted the neighbors, who swiftly notified the Erumapetty police, initiating a formal investigation into the heartbreaking incident.

The Kunnamkulam fire rescue team recovered the body from the well. Authorities at Kunnamkulam Taluk Hospital pronounced her brought dead upon arrival.

The body has been shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital and will be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. A police team led by Erumapetty sub-inspector Mahesh also reached the spot after getting the information.



