Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: SWIFT bus-pickup van collision leaves one dead, several injured in Malappuram

    A KSRTC SWIFT bus and a pickup van collided on the Edappal flyover on Thursday (Mar 21) and left one dead and several others injured in the mishap. 

    Kerala: SWIFT bus-pickup van collision leaves one dead, several injured in Malappuram anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

    Malappuram: In an unfortunate incident, a KSRTC SWIFT bus and a pickup van collided on the Edappal flyover in the early hours of Thursday (Mar 21). The pickup van's driver, who had been trapped inside, was extracted from the vehicle after several hours of efforts, however, he later succumbed to his injuries. 

    The deceased has been identified as Rajendran (50) a native of Palakkad. The accident took place when the KSRTC bus coming from Thrissur and the pickup van coming in the opposite direction collided at 4 am today. 

    With the assistance of a crane and two hours of intense work, the fire department and locals extracted the driver. 

    At the same time, 10 bus passengers were injured in the accident. The pickup van was destroyed in the collision. Eyewitnesses reported that the KSRTC bus was speeding at the time of the accident.

    The police informed that the health condition of the others injured is satisfactory and not serious. 


     

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: X-ray unit in Thrissur Medical College shut down due to pending dues rkn

    Kerala: X-ray unit in Thrissur Medical College shut down due to pending dues

    Kerala: Night restrictions imposed at NIT Calicut campus for students; Check rkn

    Kerala: Night restrictions imposed at NIT Calicut campus for students; Check

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will UDF's VK Sreekandan defeat Left again in Palakkad? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will UDF make LDF bite the dust again in Palakkad?

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will UDF's Dean Kuriakose hold on to Idukki? anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala constituency profile: Will UDF's Dean Kuriakose hold on to Idukki?

    Dr Shahana death case: Kerala HC stays further studies of Dr Ruwais; Read rkn

    Dr Shahana death case: Kerala HC stays further studies of Dr Ruwais; Read

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan shall be eradicated from face of planet': Tajik Taliban commander's chilling warning (WATCH) snt

    'Pakistan shall be eradicated from face of planet': Tajik Taliban commander's chilling warning (WATCH)

    Security breach alert: Identical number plate SUVs spark alarm in Delhi's Tughlaq Road AJR

    BREAKING | Security breach alert: Identical number plate SUVs spark alarm in Delhi's Tughlaq Road

    Rajasthan Udaipur rocked by another Kanhaiya Lal-style assault, victim saved from Islamist mob (WATCH) AJR

    Rajasthan's Udaipur rocked by another Kanhaiya Lal-style assault, victim saved from Islamist mob (WATCH)

    Kerala: X-ray unit in Thrissur Medical College shut down due to pending dues rkn

    Kerala: X-ray unit in Thrissur Medical College shut down due to pending dues

    I felt God has collapsed', says Kangana Ranaut after Sadhguru undergoes brain surgery RBA

    'I felt God has collapsed', says Kangana Ranaut after Sadhguru undergoes brain surgery

    Recent Videos

    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH) snt

    Bolivia seizes 7.2 tons of cocaine worth $450 million in second-largest drug bust (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon