    Kerala reports over 2000 cases of mumps; Know symptoms, precautions and more

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

    Malappuram: The state is facing an outbreak of mumps, a contagious viral infection that spreads the same as the cold and flu. A total of 190 cases were reported on March 10. The Kerala Health Department stated that around 2,505 cases were reported this month. The number of cases among children, with 11,467 reported in the first two months of this year, The majority of these cases were concentrated in Malappuram district and other northern regions of Kerala.

    What is mumps?

    Mumps is an infectious viral infection that primarily affects the salivary glands. It is caused by a paramyxovirus. The virus is usually transmitted through respiratory droplets or direct contact with infected saliva. This infection enters the body through the respiratory tract and then spreads through the bloodstream. The virus targets the parotid glands, which are responsible for producing saliva, leading to inflammation. Mumps can occur in both children and adults.  

    Symptoms

    The primary symptom of mumps is facial swelling, typically appearing on the cheeks below the ears. Additionally, swelling behind the neck, along with fever, pain in the affected areas, headaches, muscle aches, fatigue, difficulty swallowing food, trouble opening the mouth, and reduced appetite, are common symptoms. If any of these symptoms are observed, it's crucial to consult a doctor promptly. An accurate diagnosis plays a key role in containing the spread of the infection.

    Contact with others should be avoided until the disease is cured. Warm saline flushes may help reduce pain and swelling. 

    Note: Do not attempt self-diagnosis if you experience any of the above-mentioned symptoms and do not attempt to self-diagnose. Confirm the disease only after this.   

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
