    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 10 districts today; yellow alert in 9

    The IMD has predicted heavy rain with thundershowers across Kerala and Lakshadweep until August 6. A holiday has been declared in 10 districts today and a yellow alert has also been sounded in 9 districts. 
     

    Kerala Rain Update: Holiday for educational institutions in 10 districts august 1 2024; yellow alert in 9 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 9:23 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 9:23 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Due to heavy rainfall, all educational institutions in 10 districts have been closed for Thursday (Aug 1). District Collectors have declared holidays for Idukki, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur, Kasaragod, and Kannur districts, including professional colleges. 

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue ops continue at Mundakkai and Chooralmala; death toll crosses 270

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of two more days of heavy rain, with a yellow alert issued for 9 districts today: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

    For August 2, the IMD issued a yellow alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, forecasting isolated heavy rain. Heavy rain is defined as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. This intense rainfall may lead to flash floods and waterlogging in urban and low-lying areas. There is also a risk of landslides due to continued rainfall. The Meteorological Department has advised both the public and government agencies to take extreme caution.

    The IMD has forecasted heavy rain with thundershowers for most parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep until August 6. Additionally, squally weather with wind speeds of 35 to 45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, is expected along the North Kerala coast. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to these adverse conditions.

