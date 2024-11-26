Maruti Eeco 7 Seater Review: Price, Mileage, Features, Specification and Colours

Launched in 2010, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco is known for its spacious 7-seat design, affordability, and excellent fuel efficiency. Available in petrol and CNG variants, it caters to both families and commercial use.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 11:15 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki Eeco 7 Seater

article_image2

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Features

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco boasts a 1.2-liter petrol engine delivering 81 PS and 104.4 Nm torque. A CNG variant offers 72 PS and 95 Nm. The Eeco excels in mileage: 20 km/l (petrol) and 27 km/kg (CNG).

article_image3

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price

A cost-effective daily driver, the Eeco starts at ₹5.32 lakh (ex-showroom), with the top-end variant at ₹6.58 lakh (ex-showroom). 5 and 7-seat configurations are available.

article_image4

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Details

Features include AC, a 12V charging socket, a digital speedometer, dual front airbags, front seatbelt reminders, speed alerts, EBD, ABS, and rear parking sensors.

article_image5

Budget 7 Seater Cars

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is ideal for those seeking affordability, fuel efficiency, and versatility. Its practicality suits personal and commercial use, making it a reliable and economical option.

