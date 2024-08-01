Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue ops continue at Mundakkai and Chooralmala; death toll crosses 270

    Rescue efforts in Wayanad, Kerala, have intensified after a devastating landslide. According to the latest reports, the death toll reached 274 on Wednesday (July 31). The Army has been deployed to assist in the rescue efforts and is moving towards the affected area in Mundakkai, accompanied by a dog squad.

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue ops continue at Mundakkai and Chooralmala; death toll rises updates anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 8:18 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 8:18 AM IST

    Wayanad: The third day of rescue operations has begun in Mundakkai, Wayanad, following the devastating landslide. The Army has been deployed to assist in the rescue efforts and is moving towards the affected area in Mundakkai, accompanied by a dog squad on Thursday (Aug 1). The rescue operations, which were halted last night, have resumed this morning.

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan counters Amit Shah's 'early warnings'

    The devastating landslides that hit Wayanad three days ago have claimed a significant number of lives, with estimates suggesting over 275 fatalities. However, official records from the Kerala Revenue Department put the confirmed death toll at 167. As per reports, 240 people are still missing.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Army's engineering unit is making steady progress in constructing a temporary Bailey Bridge in the severely affected Chooralmala area, aiming to restore connectivity and facilitate rescue efforts.

    Currently, 1167 personnel have been deployed for rescue operations. Additionally, K9 teams have been engaged to locate bodies. The Kerala Police's cadaver dogs are also involved in the search. Meanwhile, IBOD (Intelligent Buried Object Detection) technology will be used to detect people trapped under the debris.
    Kerala has sought the assistance of Retired Major General Indrabalan's team for the rescue efforts. The Navy is also providing support by delivering food and water to the rescue personnel.

    Rescuers formed human chains with ropes to safely evacuate residents from treacherous locations. In areas where the situation was even more precarious, people were ferried across a turbulent river on wooden platforms. The Army's tireless efforts resulted in the recovery of over 80 bodies and the rescue of nearly 1,000 individuals. Following post-mortem examinations of 166 bodies and 49 body parts, 75 bodies have been returned to their families. The identified victims include 77 men, 67 women, and 22 children, with one individual's gender yet to be confirmed.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan responds to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement AJR

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan counters Amit Shah's 'early warnings'

    Wayanad landslide: Actor Chiyaan Vikram donates Rs 20 lakh to CM's distress relief fund anr

    Wayanad landslide: Actor Chiyaan Vikram donates Rs 20 lakh to CM's distress relief fund

    Wayanad landslide tragdy: Gautam Adani pledges Rs 5 crore to kerala cm relief fund anr

    Wayanad landslide tragedy: Gautam Adani pledges Rs 5 crore to Kerala CM's Relief Fund

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 200; Rescue operations continue amid rainfall anr

    Wayanad landslide: Death toll crosses 200; Rescue operations continue amid rainfall

    Tragic! Youth working in Saudi Arabia loses entire family in Wayanad landslide anr

    Tragic! Youth working in Saudi Arabia loses entire family in Wayanad landslide

    Recent Stories

    HAL to deliver first Tejas Mk1A to Indian Air Force by November after missing deadline AJR

    HAL to deliver first Tejas Mk1A to Indian Air Force by November after missing deadline

    Check your daily horoscope: August 1, 2024 - Busy day for Taurus, good day for Cancer, Sagittarius & more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: August 1, 2024 - Busy day for Taurus, good day for Cancer, Sagittarius & more

    Numerology Prediction for August 1, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 1, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    National Mountain Climbing Day 2024: 7 most difficult climbs ATG

    National Mountain Climbing Day 2024: 7 most difficult climbs

    Taapsee Pannu turns 36: 7 must see movies of the actress ATG

    Taapsee Pannu turns 36: 7 must see movies of the actress

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon