Wayanad landslide: Rescue ops continue at Mundakkai and Chooralmala; death toll crosses 270

Wayanad: The third day of rescue operations has begun in Mundakkai, Wayanad, following the devastating landslide. The Army has been deployed to assist in the rescue efforts and is moving towards the affected area in Mundakkai, accompanied by a dog squad on Thursday (Aug 1). The rescue operations, which were halted last night, have resumed this morning.

The devastating landslides that hit Wayanad three days ago have claimed a significant number of lives, with estimates suggesting over 275 fatalities. However, official records from the Kerala Revenue Department put the confirmed death toll at 167. As per reports, 240 people are still missing.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army's engineering unit is making steady progress in constructing a temporary Bailey Bridge in the severely affected Chooralmala area, aiming to restore connectivity and facilitate rescue efforts.

Currently, 1167 personnel have been deployed for rescue operations. Additionally, K9 teams have been engaged to locate bodies. The Kerala Police's cadaver dogs are also involved in the search. Meanwhile, IBOD (Intelligent Buried Object Detection) technology will be used to detect people trapped under the debris.

Kerala has sought the assistance of Retired Major General Indrabalan's team for the rescue efforts. The Navy is also providing support by delivering food and water to the rescue personnel.

Rescuers formed human chains with ropes to safely evacuate residents from treacherous locations. In areas where the situation was even more precarious, people were ferried across a turbulent river on wooden platforms. The Army's tireless efforts resulted in the recovery of over 80 bodies and the rescue of nearly 1,000 individuals. Following post-mortem examinations of 166 bodies and 49 body parts, 75 bodies have been returned to their families. The identified victims include 77 men, 67 women, and 22 children, with one individual's gender yet to be confirmed.

