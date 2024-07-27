Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Piracy racket busted as police arrest two recording 'Raayan' in Thiruvananthapuram theatre

    A Tamil Nadu-based gang was caught pirating movies by recording them in theaters and circulating fake copies in Kerala. The police arrested Stephen, a native of Madurai, and another person who was with him at the Ariesplex theatre in Thiruvananthapuram. 

    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 1:49 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A Tamil Nadu-based gang that was pirating movies by recording them on mobile phones in theaters and circulating fake copies was caught in Kerala. The arrested individuals are from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. They were caught by the police while recording the Tamil movie 'Raayan' starring Dhanush on their mobile phone at the Ariesplex theatre in Thiruvananthapuram. 

    'Raayan' box office Day 1: Dhanush's movie earns Rs 12.50 crore amid clash with 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

    The cyber police in Kakkanad arrested Stephen, a native of Madurai, for pirating the movie. Another person who was with him is being questioned by the police. They book tickets online, choose a suitable seating position, and then use a tripod and other equipment to record the movie on their mobile phone.

    Filmmakers have been demanding action against such individuals for a long time. The producer of the movie 'Guruvayur Ambalanadayil', Supriya Menon, had filed a complaint with the Kakkanad Cyber Police regarding the movie being pirated similarly. The police said that the person arrested now had also recorded this movie from the theatre.

    "They have been brought to the Kakkanad Cyber Police Station for questioning. It is not confirmed whether the second person is an accomplice or not. The second person claims that they came with Stephen unknowingly. The truth will only be known after a detailed interrogation.

    Dhanush's 50th film, Raayan, had a solid debut at the box office this Friday. Early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk indicate that the Tamil-language action-thriller, which Dhanush both wrote and directed, earned over Rs 12 crore on its first day of release. Raayan, Dhanush’s second directorial effort, also features SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, and Sundeep Kishan in supporting roles.
     

