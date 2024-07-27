'Raayan' box office Day 1: Dhanush's movie earns Rs 12.50 crore amid clash with 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Raayan, directed by and starring Dhanush, earned Rs 12.50 crore on Day 1. The South movie's competition was limited to the Hollywood film 'Deadpool And Wolverine'.

Raayan box office collection day 1: Dhanush's 50th film, Raayan, had a strong start at the box office this Friday. According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tamil-language action-thriller film, which the actor wrote and directed, made more than Rs 12 crore on its first release day. Dhanush's second directorial endeavour, Raayan, stars SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, and Sundeep Kishan in supporting parts.



Trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted, "#Raayan debuts at No.2 just behind #DeadpoolAndWolverine in UAE, Singapore and Malaysia (sic)."

#Raayan debuts at No.2 jus behind #DeadpoolAndWolverine in UAE 🇦🇪, Singapore 🇸🇬 and Malaysia 🇲🇾 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 27, 2024

According to Sacnilk, the film made Rs 12.5 crore on its opening day, with Rs 11 crore coming from the Tamil version and Rs 1.5 crore from the Telugu version. Raayan has topped Dhanush's previous film, Karnan (Rs 10.4 crore), making it the star's greatest opening day. Raayan had an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 58.65%, with almost 79.99% theatre occupancy at night. The film had high occupancy in Chennai (72%), Puducherry (74.75%), Mumbai (61%), Bengaluru (40.75%), and Delhi-NCR (20%).



#Raayan [4/5] : Starts as a simple story.. A twist in the middle, makes the story complicated.. @dhanushkraja has neatly executed this action emotional thriller.. 🔥



Fantastic acting too..



Unpredictable twists and turns make it a Winner! 👍 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 26, 2024



The film had an overall occupancy rate of only 7.1% in Hindi-speaking areas. Pune had the largest theatre occupancy in Hindi (18.67%), with 43 performances, followed by Lucknow (11%) with 7 shows, Jaipur (10.33%), and Chandigarh (10%). According to Sacnilk, there was 0% occupancy for morning concerts in Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and Lucknow.

Raayan, which centres on a fast-food restaurant owner's revenge quest against a thug, received mixed reviews upon its release. The film, which was first announced in January of last year, was initially set to be released on June 13.

The film was filtered with a 'A' rating and lasts two hours and 25 minutes. The cast includes Dhanush, SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Dushara Vijayan, Prakash Raj, and Selvaraghavan.



AR Rahman created the soundtrack for 'Raayan', while Om Prakash cinematographed and Prasanna GK edited it. The film was released on July 26.

