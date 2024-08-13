Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: NIA conducts raid at residence of Maoist leader Murali Kannampilly in Kochi

    NIA on Tuesday (Aug 13) conducted raid at Kochi residence of Maoist leader Murali Kannampilly, connected to arrest of Telangana-based Maoist leader Sanjay Deepak Rao in 2023. Murali may have to face questioning and further action.

    Kochi: In an operation to crack down on Maoist links, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the Kochi residence of Maoist leader Murali Kannampilly on Tuesday. The search is connected to the arrest of Telangana-based Maoist leader Sanjay Deepak Rao in 2023.

    A team of NIA officials from Telangana arrived at Murali's house in Thevakkal in Kakkanad with a warrant, but he refused to open the door. Murali insisited on the arrival of his lawyer before letting the NIA sleuths, but the officials broke open the door and entered the premises, where Murali lives with his son.

    The NIA is likely to arrest and question Murali in connection with the arrest of Sanjay Deepak Rao, who had been under surveillance by authorities in multiple states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

    The raid is seen as a significant development in the ongoing crackdown on Maoist activities in the country. Recently, Maoist leader C P Moideen, accused in 36 criminal cases, was arrested by Kerala police's Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) on August 2 from Alappuzha. He was then taken to various places within the Kelakam police station in Kannur for evidence collection on Tuesday (Aug 06). The evidence collection in Kelakam was related to two cases- putting up posters in Ambayathod and the attack on Panchayat member Sajeevan's residence in Ramachi.

    He was taken to various locations in the Kelakam Police Station jurisdiction, including Ambayathod, Mele Pal Churam, Thazhe Pal Churam, and Ramachi, for evidence collection purposes. He was transported from Ernakulam with robust security measures in place on Tuesday (Aug 6) morning. Moideen and other Maoists face multiple cases at the Kelakam Police Station, including those being probed by the Anti-Terrorist Squad.

