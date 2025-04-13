Premier League: 5 Injuries That Ruined Careers of Talented Footballers

Read Full Article

Premier League is a place for brilliance, where legends are born and careers are made. But not every upcoming star fulfills their potential. While talent and dedication are important ingredients, sometimes a cruel twist of fate such as an ill-timed injury can tear apart what could’ve been a legacy.

Here’s a look at five Premier League stars who were tipped for greatness but had their careers irreversibly impacted by injuries.

1. Jack Wilshere - Arsenal

Once hailed as the future of England’s midfield, Jack Wilshere made his debut for Arsenal at just 16. His standout performance against Barcelona in 2011, where he bossed the likes of Xavi and Iniesta, which remains in fans' memories.

Chronic ankle issues ruined him throughout his career. Between 2011 and 2019, Wilshere missed over 1,000 days of football due to repeated foot, ankle, and leg injuries. As a result, Wilshere never managed to reach his once sky-high potential. He retired in 2022 at just 30. He is forever labelled as the “what could have been” of English football.

2. Michael Owen - Liverpool/Manchester United

Ballon d’Or winner in 2001, Owen was a teenage sensation who combined pace with clinical finishing. His solo goal vs Argentina at the 1998 World Cup announced him to the world. However, a series of hamstring injuries, starting from his early twenties, robbed Owen of his trademark electric pace. A ruptured ACL during the 2006 World Cup worsened things further.

Though he still won trophies with Manchester United, Owen became a shadow of his former self. His later years were spent mostly on the bench, and his decline came far earlier than expected for a player once considered world-class.

3. Abou Diaby - Arsenal

A blend of skill and power, Diaby drew comparisons to Patrick Vieira. Arsene Wenger believed he had the potential to be among the best midfielders in the world. A horror tackle in 2006 left him with a shattered ankle.

What followed was an inconsistent career marred by 42 separate injuries, ranging from calf strains to cruciate ligament tears. Diaby never played more than 20 league games in a season after that. He left Arsenal in 2015 after nine injury-ridden years and was forced to retire shortly after turning 30.

4. Dean Ashton - West Ham United

Ashton was a powerful striker with accuracy, touted as England’s next big No. 9. His performances for West Ham earned him a national team call-up in 2006. However, Tragedy struck during an England training session when he broke his ankle in a challenge with Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Though he briefly returned in 2007-08, he was never the same. At just 26, Ashton retired in 2009 after failing to recover fully. He had scored 46 career goals in 158 matches, but the real heartbreak for English fans was knowing he had so much more to offer.

5. Eduardo da Silva - Arsenal

Signed from Dinamo Zagreb, Eduardo was a goal machine being sharp, instinctive, and deadly in the box. He had a sensational start at Arsenal in 2007-08. In February 2008, a horrific tackle by Birmingham’s Martin Taylor shattered his leg and dislocated his ankle.

The graphic nature of the injury shook the footballing world. Though he made a commendable return, Eduardo never recovered his previous form. Arsene Wenger later admitted the injury took away his fearless instincts. He eventually moved abroad, but his Premier League journey never fulfilled its initial promise.

