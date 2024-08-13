Karnataka: Uncertainty looms over search for missing Kerala lorry driver Arjun in landslide-hit Shirur

The district administration is yet to grant permission for Indian Navy to join the search operation for a missing lorry driver, Arjun, and others who went missing after a landslide in Shirur, Karnataka. Uncertainty looms over the search operation, which was planned to begin around 9 AM on Tuesday (Aug 13).

Bengaluru: Uncertainty looms over the search operation for the missing lorry driver, Arjun, and others who went missing after a landslide in Shirur in Karnataka as the district administration has not granted permission for the Indian Navy's involvement in the mission at the Gangavali river. In the search operation scheduled to resume today (Aug 13), there were plans to use sonar technology to locate the exact position of the lorry.

Also Read: Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD sounds orange alert in 2 districts

There were reports that a team of Navy personnel from Karwar arrived in Shirur at 9 am today to conduct the search operation. However, the reason for denying permission for the mission is not available. Responding to the latest development, Arjun's relative Jithin said the conditions are favourable for diving experts to conduct a search mission. Arjun's family also spoke against the hold-up and said the mission shouldn't by delayed even by a minute.



Arjun's family had earlier criticized the North Kannada district administration for delaying the search operation. They had threatened to stage a protest in Shiruru if the search operation did not resume. The Kerala government had also put pressure on the Karnataka government to resume the search operation. Speaking on the issue, Minister AK Saseendran said there is no need to disbelieve Karnataka government.

"The Karnataka government has assured that the search operation will continue. Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have been informed of the concerns of Arjun's family," he said.

The search operation is being closely monitored by the authorities, and the family of the missing driver is being kept informed of the developments.

Also Read: Kerala: Police officer assaults female colleague on VIP duty, no action taken

Latest Videos