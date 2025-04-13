Did Tahawwur Rana plan terror activities in Kerala days before 26/11 Mumbai attacks? NIA to bring him to Kochi

Read Full Article

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will reportedly bring Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to Kochi as part of its ongoing investigation. The agency is examining why Rana visited Kochi just ten days before the Mumbai attacks and whether he received any local assistance during his stay.

Tahawwur Rana stayed in Kochi before 26/11 attacks

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national, has been identified as a major conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that took place on November 26, 2008. Notably, Rana had checked into a hotel on Kochi's Marine Drive on November 16, 2008, along with his wife. The couple stayed for two days and cited "business purposes" as the reason for their visit at the time.

However, the NIA suspects that his visit may have had links to terror-related activities. During his stay, Rana reportedly made calls to 13 different phone numbers. Efforts were made earlier to trace these numbers but were unsuccessful. In addition to Kochi, Rana is believed to have visited other Indian cities such as Bengaluru and Agra during the same period.

Authorities are now investigating whether there were plans to carry out terror activities in other Indian cities, including Kochi, after the Mumbai attacks. The NIA team currently interrogating Rana in Delhi is sharing gathered intelligence with respective regional units for further verification.

The NIA Kochi unit is specifically probing whether Rana had any local connections in the city. His arrival in Kochi just days before the Mumbai attacks has added significant importance to this angle of the investigation.

