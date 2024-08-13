Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mass irregular appointments exposed in Kerala Medical Services Corporation

    An investigation revealed 186 irregular appointments at the Kerala Medical Services Corporation, with 135 still employed. The Vigilance Director recommended canceling regularisation and salary revisions, citing widespread irregularities.

    Mass irregular appointments exposed in Kerala Medical Services Corporation
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 1:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George revealed that 186 individuals were recruited to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation without any public advertisement, with 135 still occupying various posts. This move contravenes the government's rule requiring all non-PSC appointments to be made through the Employment Exchange, effectively bypassing the regulation.

    Kerala government allocates Rs 18 Lakh to screen its achievements in theatres across 5 states

    An investigation into the service details of contract workers at the Kerala Medical Services Corporation has revealed this shocking information. According to a document released by the Health Minister, 186 people were appointed through the back door, and 135 of them are still working. If the appointments are outside the PSC's purview, candidates should be found through the Employment Exchange. If eligible candidates cannot be found, advertisements should be placed in the media.

    All these actions were overlooked, allowing so many people to join the Medical Services Corporation. The Vigilance Director recommended canceling the regularisation, and even allowed salary revisions for employees and provided service books. However, the Medical Services Corporation only started following the Labor Department's standards for contract worker appointments in April 2023. 

    Such irregularities were found even in the preliminary investigation of contract appointments.

    Karnataka: Uncertainty looms over search for missing Kerala lorry driver Arjun in landslide-hit Shirur
     

