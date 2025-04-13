user
Jaat Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's movie collected THIS much; Check here

Jaat Latest Box Office Report: Sunny Deol's film 'Jaat' is performing well at the box office. Its earnings had decreased on the second day compared to the first day. But on the third day, it earned the most. Know the latest box office report of the film

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 13, 2025, 8:49 AM IST

There was a decrease of approximately 26.32 percent in the collection of 'Jaat' on the second day, i.e., Friday, compared to the first day. But its earnings have bounced back on the third day.

According to a report by trade tracker website Sacnilk.com, the total collection of 'Jaat' for three days has been approximately ₹26.50 crore.


In the same report, it has been stated that the film has earned approximately ₹10 crore on the third day. This earning is 42.85 percent more than the second day. While it is 5.26 percent more than the first day. This film had earned ₹9.5 crore and ₹7 crore on the first and second days respectively.

According to reports, 'Jaat', directed by Gopichand Malineni, has been produced at a cost of approximately ₹100 crore. If we look at it this way, this film has recovered a quarter of its budget in three days.

Talking about the film's worldwide earnings, it has grossed over ₹32 crore in three days. However, the overseas market figures for the third day are yet to come.

In 'Jaat', Sunny Deol has worked for the first time with South Indian production house Mythri Movie Makers, which has produced films like 'Pushpa'.

Along with Sunny Deol, actors like Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra also starred.

