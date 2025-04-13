user
Indian Railways luggage rules: Carry beyond this limit and you'll be fined

Indian Railways has now made strict rules regarding luggage. Find out how much luggage you can carry for free in each class and when a fine applies.

Ajay Joseph
Updated: Apr 13, 2025, 8:53 AM IST

Indian Railways

Train travel is a part of everyday life in India. We also carry luggage with us when boarding the train, but did you know that if the weight of your bag exceeds the prescribed limit, you may have to pay a fine?

Railway's luggage limit

Indian Railways has set luggage weight limits to facilitate passengers and maintain discipline in trains. The free luggage capacity is different for each coach class.


AC First Class

If you are traveling in AC First Class, you can carry up to 70 kg of luggage without any extra charge. Additional weight is chargeable. This is the most premium category in terms of convenience.

AC 2-Tier

Up to 50 kg of luggage is allowed free of charge in AC 2-Tier coaches. Sufficient for long-distance travelers. Charges apply for excess weight.

AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class

The luggage limit in these categories is 40 kg. Book in advance if you want to bring more luggage. These rules have been implemented to reduce crowding on trains.

General Class/Second Sitting

You can bring up to 35 kg of luggage with you in a General or Second Sitting coach. Fine for short trips. This limit is necessary in crowded coaches.

What is completely forbidden to carry?

The railway imposes strict restrictions on carrying certain items on the train.

Explosives, flammable items, chemicals and harmful substances.

Legal action can be taken if caught with these items.

Fine fixed for breaking the rules

If a passenger travels with more luggage than the prescribed limit without booking, he may have to pay a fine. The luggage can be unloaded. Legal action can also be taken.

