Satish Kaushik Birthday: Box office success, failures of the late actor-director; Check here

Satish Kaushik Death Anniversary: It's been 2 years since the well-known actor-director Satish Kaushik passed away. Along with acting, he also directed some films. His film 'Tere Naam' was a blockbuster

It has been 2 years since Bollywood director and actor Satish Kaushik passed away. He died in 2023. Satish started as an actor, but later he also made some films. Let's know the condition of the films directed by him.

Satish Kaushik stepped into the world of direction with the film 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja'. However, his first film was a disaster. Made with a budget of 10 crores, the film earned 3 crores. Because of this film, the makers were ruined and drowned in debt. The film was released in 1993.

After the first film flopped, Satish Kaushik directed his second film 'Prem' in 1995. This film also fell flat at the box office. However, the film 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain', directed by Satish Kaushik in 1999, was a super hit. Made with a budget of 6.25 crores, this film earned 36.65 crores.

Between 2000-2002, Satish Kaushik directed 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai', and 'Badhaai Ho Badhaai'. 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', made with a budget of 9 crores, did a business of 30 crores. 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai', made for 7 crores, earned 30 crores. 'Badhaai Ho Badhaai' wasn't as successful.

Satish Kaushik's film 'Tere Naam', which came out in 2003, smashed the box office. The film, made with a budget of 10 crores, did a fantastic business of 24.54 crores. However, all the films directed by him after this film flopped.

During 2005-2021, Satish Kaushik directed 'Vaada', 'Shaadi Se Pehle', 'Karzzzz', 'Tere Sang', 'Milenge Milenge', 'Gang of Ghosts', and 'Kaagaz'. However, none of these films could show their magic at the box office.

Satish Kaushik started his acting career with the film 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'. He got recognition by playing the role of Calendar in the film 'Mr. India'. He worked in many films including 'Woh Saat Din', 'Saagar', 'Kaash', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Prem Pratigya', 'Jamai Raja', 'Andaaz', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Rajaji'.

