user
user icon

Kerala: AG flags major irregularities in Solar-Wind Hybrid project in Palakkad's Attappady; Report

The Accountant General (AG) has flagged serious irregularities in a Rs 1.43 crore solar-wind hybrid project implemented in Attappady for Adivasi communities. The project, awarded without proper tendering process, is largely non-functional. Youth Congress staged a protest demanding Minister K. Krishnankutty’s resignation, alleging large-scale corruption.

Kerala: AG flags major irregularities in Solar-Wind Hybrid project in Palakkad's Attappady; Report anr
Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 2:04 PM IST

Palakkad: The Accountant General (AG) has flagged serious irregularities in the implementation of a solar-wind hybrid power project for Adivasi communities in Thazhe Thuduki, Attappady. The project, worth Rs 1.43 crore, was awarded to a Telangana-based company through the Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT), bypassing proper procedures.

According to the AG’s report, only two companies participated in the tender. One was disqualified on technical grounds, and instead of reissuing the tender, the project was handed over to the remaining firm — a move that violated government norms. Moreover, the project was reportedly implemented without conducting a proper scientific feasibility study.

In addition to the project cost, the contractor demanded an extra Rs 27.66 lakh. This payment was approved by ANERT’s Governing Body, headed by the Minister for Electricity, K. Krishnankutty. The AG report has deemed this approval irregular as well.

Also Read: 'Well-intentioned report': Kerala High Court quashes POCSO case against Asianet News, six employees

Youth Congress Protest Turns Violent

In response to the alleged corruption, the Youth Congress marched to the minister's office in Chittur, demanding the resignation of Minister K. Krishnankutty. The protest turned violent as workers tried to break police barricades, prompting the police to use water cannons to disperse the crowd. Scuffles broke out between police and protesters during the incident.

The protest was led by the Palakkad district committee of the Youth Congress. District Congress Committee (DCC) Vice President Sumesh Achuthan alleged that Minister Krishnankutty and senior officials were complicit in a multi-crore scam involving projects intended for the welfare of tribal communities.

Majority of Project Non-Functional

The Rs 6.35 crore solar-wind hybrid projects implemented by ANERT in various tribal settlements — including Thazhe Thuduki, Mele Thuduki, Galasi, and Ooradam — are largely non-functional. It has been alleged that tenders were awarded without disclosing financial details, and the contract was given to a company that lacked the required qualifications.

Sumesh Achuthan also claimed that fraudulent payments were made under the guise of wages to tribal workers, supported by testimonies from the affected Adivasi families themselves.

Minister Promises Investigation

Minister K. Krishnankutty, in response to the allegations, has announced that an inquiry will be conducted to examine the lapses in the project.

Also Read: Kerala: Court awards life sentence to ambulance driver who raped covid patient in Pathanamthitta

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Well-intentioned report': Kerala High Court quashes POCSO case against Asianet News, six employees dmn

'Well-intentioned report': Kerala High Court quashes POCSO case against Asianet News, six employees

Kerala: Court awards life sentence to ambulance driver who raped covid patient in Pathanamthitta dmn

Kerala: Court awards life sentence to ambulance driver who raped covid patient in Pathanamthitta

Kerala High Court orders CBI probe against former Chief Secretary KM Abraham dmn

Kerala High Court orders CBI probe against former Chief Secretary KM Abraham

JS Sidharthan death case: Kerala Veterinary University expels 19 students, High Court informed dmn

JS Sidharthan death case: Kerala Veterinary University expels 19 students, High Court informed

Kerala High Court urges Centre to waive loans of Wayanad landslide-affected individuals dmn

Kerala High Court urges Centre to waive loans of Wayanad landslide-affected individuals

Recent Stories

Ram Kapoor's weight loss Journey: Diet, tips, struggle and more revealed MEG

Ram Kapoor's weight loss Journey: Diet, tips, struggle and more revealed

Dont write off CSK yet! 5 reasons Dhoni can script a classic IPL 2025 comeback snt

Don't write off CSK yet! 5 reasons Dhoni can script a classic IPL 2025 comeback

X is the global town square...' Elon Musk reacts amid US-China meme war on social media gcw

'X is the global town square...' Elon Musk reacts amid US-China meme war on social media

I be feeling bad about my...'Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z for disparaging comments about his children ATG

'I be feeling bad about my...'Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z for disparaging comments about his children

Learn ANGER management: 6 ways to calm down; Read on ATG

Learn ANGER management: 6 ways to calm down; Read on

Recent Videos

'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

Video Icon
'President Is in Very Good Shape' — WH Press Secy Leavitt Shares Trump’s Fitness Update

'President Is in Very Good Shape' — WH Press Secy Leavitt Shares Trump’s Fitness Update

Video Icon
'Transatlantic Alliance in Middle of Fallout': Thorsten Benner, GPPi Director | EXCLUSIVE

'Transatlantic Alliance in Middle of Fallout': Thorsten Benner, GPPi Director | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
Devotees Flock Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya on Hanuman Jayanti | Asianet Newsable

Devotees Flock Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya on Hanuman Jayanti | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees Flock to Ram Janmbhoomi – Ayodhya | Asianet Newsable

Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees Flock to Ram Janmbhoomi – Ayodhya | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon