Kerala: AG flags major irregularities in Solar-Wind Hybrid project in Palakkad's Attappady; Report

Palakkad: The Accountant General (AG) has flagged serious irregularities in the implementation of a solar-wind hybrid power project for Adivasi communities in Thazhe Thuduki, Attappady. The project, worth Rs 1.43 crore, was awarded to a Telangana-based company through the Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT), bypassing proper procedures.

According to the AG’s report, only two companies participated in the tender. One was disqualified on technical grounds, and instead of reissuing the tender, the project was handed over to the remaining firm — a move that violated government norms. Moreover, the project was reportedly implemented without conducting a proper scientific feasibility study.

In addition to the project cost, the contractor demanded an extra Rs 27.66 lakh. This payment was approved by ANERT’s Governing Body, headed by the Minister for Electricity, K. Krishnankutty. The AG report has deemed this approval irregular as well.

Youth Congress Protest Turns Violent

In response to the alleged corruption, the Youth Congress marched to the minister's office in Chittur, demanding the resignation of Minister K. Krishnankutty. The protest turned violent as workers tried to break police barricades, prompting the police to use water cannons to disperse the crowd. Scuffles broke out between police and protesters during the incident.

The protest was led by the Palakkad district committee of the Youth Congress. District Congress Committee (DCC) Vice President Sumesh Achuthan alleged that Minister Krishnankutty and senior officials were complicit in a multi-crore scam involving projects intended for the welfare of tribal communities.

Majority of Project Non-Functional

The Rs 6.35 crore solar-wind hybrid projects implemented by ANERT in various tribal settlements — including Thazhe Thuduki, Mele Thuduki, Galasi, and Ooradam — are largely non-functional. It has been alleged that tenders were awarded without disclosing financial details, and the contract was given to a company that lacked the required qualifications.

Sumesh Achuthan also claimed that fraudulent payments were made under the guise of wages to tribal workers, supported by testimonies from the affected Adivasi families themselves.

Minister Promises Investigation

Minister K. Krishnankutty, in response to the allegations, has announced that an inquiry will be conducted to examine the lapses in the project.

