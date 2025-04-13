Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain, storm alert issued for South Bengal? Check here

Read Full Gallery

There is a possibility of light to heavy rainfall in South Bengal, including Kolkata. Heavy rain is forecast for West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh over the weekend. There is also a possibility of inclement weather in North Bengal, with a storm warning issued

In addition, stormy winds will blow at a speed of 50 to 60 kmph in two Dinajpurs and Malda. And this havoc will continue until next Monday.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that light to heavy rain will occur. Stormy winds will blow.

However, a higher rain alert has been issued for some parts of Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia.

Meanwhile, due to the continuous storms and rains, the temperature of Bengal has suddenly decreased quite a bit.

At present, there is a cyclonic circulation in the atmosphere. Which is located in North East Bihar. On top of that, a lot of water vapor is entering from the Bay of Bengal. As a result, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain in many places.

