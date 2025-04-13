user
user icon

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain, storm alert issued for South Bengal? Check here

There is a possibility of light to heavy rainfall in South Bengal, including Kolkata. Heavy rain is forecast for West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh over the weekend. There is also a possibility of inclement weather in North Bengal, with a storm warning issued

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Apr 13, 2025, 8:59 AM IST

There is a possibility of light to heavy rain in several places in South Bengal, including Kolkata. With stormy winds.

article_image2

Also, the Meteorological Department has informed that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh over the weekend.


article_image3

Inclement weather will also be seen in North Bengal. There is a possibility of heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

article_image4

In addition, stormy winds will blow at a speed of 50 to 60 kmph in two Dinajpurs and Malda. And this havoc will continue until next Monday.

article_image5

The Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that light to heavy rain will occur. Stormy winds will blow.

article_image6

However, a higher rain alert has been issued for some parts of Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia.

article_image7

Meanwhile, due to the continuous storms and rains, the temperature of Bengal has suddenly decreased quite a bit.

article_image8

At present, there is a cyclonic circulation in the atmosphere. Which is located in North East Bihar. On top of that, a lot of water vapor is entering from the Bay of Bengal. As a result, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain in many places.

article_image9

On top of that, a lot of water vapor is entering from the Bay of Bengal. As a result, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and rain in many places.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Storm alert for THESE districts in; Check forecast here

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

3 killed in Bengal mob violence against Waqf Act; BJP says CM Mamata trying to 'create Bangladesh' shk

3 killed, 150 arrested in Bengal protests against Waqf Act; BJP says CM Mamata trying to 'create Bangladesh'

Did Tahawwur Rana plan terror activities in Kerala days before 26/11 Mumbai attacks? NIA to bring him to Kochi anr

Did Tahawwur Rana plan terror activities in Kerala days before 26/11 Mumbai attacks? NIA to bring him to Kochi

Assam man kills wife, strangulates 3-year-old son to death in Ayodhya; Cops launch manhunt anr

Assam man kills wife, strangulates 3-year-old son to death in Ayodhya; Cops launch manhunt

Murshidabad violence: CM mamata banerjee handed over West Bengal in hands of Jihadis for vote bank politics, alleges BJP anr

Murshidabad violence: CM handed over West Bengal in hands of Jihadis for vote bank politics, alleges BJP

Murshidabad violence: BSF deploys five companies after Calcutta High Court order amid Waqf Act clashes anr

Murshidabad violence: BSF deploys five companies after Calcutta High Court order amid Waqf Act clashes

Recent Stories

Indian Railways luggage rules: Carry beyond this limit and you'll be fined AJR

Indian Railways luggage rules: Carry beyond this limit and you'll be fined

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's movie collected THIS much; Check here ATG

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's movie collected THIS much; Check here

Satish Kaushik Birthday: Box office success, failures of the late actor-director; Check here ATG

Satish Kaushik Birthday: Box office success, failures of the late actor-director; Check here

3 killed in Bengal mob violence against Waqf Act; BJP says CM Mamata trying to 'create Bangladesh' shk

3 killed, 150 arrested in Bengal protests against Waqf Act; BJP says CM Mamata trying to 'create Bangladesh'

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto tahawwur rana april 13 2025

LIVE India News updates on April 13: BSF deploys 5 companies in Murshidabad amid violence

Recent Videos

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

Video Icon
From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

Video Icon
Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning

MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning

Video Icon
'UAE’s Waqf Boards Are a Model for World': Mohammad Tawhidi, Governing Member of GIC

'UAE’s Waqf Boards Are a Model for World': Mohammad Tawhidi, Governing Member of GIC

Video Icon