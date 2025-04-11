Kerala: Court awards life sentence to ambulance driver who raped covid patient in Pathanamthitta

Read Full Article

Pathanamthitta: A Pathanamthitta court has sentenced Naufil, a Kayamkulam native and former Kaniv 108 ambulance driver, to life imprisonment for raping a Covid-infected woman in his ambulance. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,08,000 on Naufil.

Also Read: Kerala High Court orders CBI probe against former Chief Secretary KM Abraham

The incident occurred on September 5, 2020, when Naufil allegedly abducted the 19-year-old woman, who was being transported to a Covid Care Center, and took her to an isolated area in Aranmula instead. He then raped her in the ambulance. The woman filmed Naufil apologizing after the assault on her mobile phone, which served as crucial evidence in the case.

Challenging investigation

Pathanamthitta Additional SP R Binu said the investigation was complex due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the National Investigation Agency filed the charge sheet in a timely manner and the court's verdict was a significant step towards justice for the survivor.

The trial was conducted under the supervision of the High Court, with video recordings kept under a secret password.

Pathanamthitta Principal Sessions Court pronounced the sentence under six sections.

The victim's mobile phone recording of Naufil's apology, video recordings of the trial, and testimonies from the victim and witnesses were key pieces of evidence in the case. The accused was immediately arrested and dismissed from his job after the incident. \

Also Read: JS Sidharthan death case: Kerala Veterinary University expels 19 students, High Court informed

Latest Videos