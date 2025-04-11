Kerala High Court orders CBI probe against former Chief Secretary KM Abraham

Read Full Article

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against former Chief Secretary KM Abraham over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The directive was issued while the court was hearing a petition that sought a CBI investigation into the matter.

The allegations date back to 2015, during Abraham’s tenure as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Finance Department. At present, he serves as the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and is also the CEO of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The High Court has instructed the Kochi unit of the CBI to take over the case. Notably, the state Vigilance Department had previously closed the complaint after conducting an inquiry. That investigation took place under the leadership of then Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas.

The probe at the time had sparked controversy, especially due to the questioning of Abraham and the measurement of his residence. These events were considered significant triggers behind a protest movement initiated by IAS officers.

