Kerala News LIVE: NIA to pronounce verdict against ISIS operative who planned serial blasts in state today

10.30 AM: Goat found partially eaten by tiger in Wayanad

Reports of tiger scare are coming out again from Wayanad. The tiger that reached Pulpally's Surabhikavala attacked the goat this time. A two-and-a-half-year-old goat was found partially eaten by locals at Sunil's house in Palamattam. Forest Department officials reached the spot and conducted an inspection.

10.25 AM: American consul welcomes state's decision to set up foreign universities

American Consul General Christopher W Hodges welcomed Kerala's move to allow foreign universities. Christopher told Asianet News that they will cooperate more with Kerala in higher education. The American Consul General says that the budget announcement is a step in the right direction to pave the way for foreign universities to come to Kerala. Christopher W Hodges also said that a delegation of foreign universities will reach Kochi on 17th of this month.

10.00 AM: Man commits suicide at PF office in Thrissur after he did not get the required amount

A man who tried to commit suicide at the PF office in Kochi died today. Sivaraman, a native of Thrissur's Perambra, who tried to commit suicide by consuming poison, died. Sivaraman came to the office and consumed poison yesterday because of not getting PF. He died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Sivaraman was an employee of Apollo Tyres. According to reports, he had to get Rs 80000.

9.30 AM: Govt decides not to withdraw entire premium for govt employees to obtain MEDISEP coverage

The government decided not to revoke the mandate to pay the entire premium beginning in 2022 for new government employees to obtain Medisep coverage. Despite concerns from service organizations, the government has not decided to review the directive. The organizations want to have a thorough discussion before signing the MEDISEP agreement next year.

9.00 AM: MLA M Vincent meets with accident; suffers minor injuries

Kovalam MLA M Vincent suffered minor injuries after the car he was travelling with hit a divider at Pravachambalam in the Karamana-Kaliakkavilai route here on Wednesday at 3 am. Another person in the car, too suffered minor injuries. Police took the duo to a private hospital in Balaramapuram.

8:34 am: Pig farm owner arrested for sexually assaulting minors in Kollam

The owner of a pig farm was arrested for giving alcohol and sexually assaulting minors in Chadayamangalam. Baiju, a native of Kottayam was arrested. He has been running a pig farm on a modest income for two years.

8.17 AM: Gas tanker overturns in Kannur; Several injured

A gas tanker from Mangalore lost control and overturned on Pazhayangadi Bridge on Wednesday morning. The tanker coming from Mangalore lost control and hit three vehicles before overturning. After hitting two more cars, the gas truck finally came to a stop. At Pariyaram Medical College, the eight people on the traveller who were hurt in the collision are currently receiving medical attention.

8.12 AM: NIA to pronounce verdict against ISIS operative who planned serial blasts in state today

The NIA court will pronounce its verdict today in the case against ISIS operative Riyaz Aboobacker, who planned to carry out a series of blasts in Kerala. The Kochi NIA court will pronounce its verdict at 11 am. Riayz, a native of Palakkad's Kollankode, is the only accused in the case. He was arrested by NIA on 15 May 2018. The NIA found that the mastermind of the Sri Lanka blasts had planned a series of blasts in Kerala as well and had tried to recruit youth through social media for the same. Sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA and conspiracy have been charged. In the case, Riyaz's social media accounts and electronic devices seized from the house during the raid were presented as evidence.