Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NIA court finds terrorist Riyas Aboobacker guilty of planning suicide attack in Kerala

    Terrorist Riyas Aboobacker was found guilty by the NIA court in Kochi on Wednesday (Feb 07) of planning suicide attacks in Kerala.

    NIA court finds terrorist Riyas Aboobacker guilty of planning suicide attack in Kerala anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court found accused Riyas Aboobacker alias Abu Dujana guilty of planning to carry out suicide attacks in Kerala on Wednesday (Feb 07). The quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow.  The 33-year-old man, a native of Palakkad's Kollengode, was found guilty under sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA and 120B of the IPC. He was the sole accused in the case and was arrested by the NIA on May 15, 2018.

    According to the NIA, the terrorist planned a similar string of explosions in Kerala and was a follower of Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka. Additionally, the NIA has gathered proof against him for trying to recruit young people via social media for the terrorist organisation. This case was included in the 2016 Kasargod Islamic State (IS) module case. 

    The investigation began in July 2016 after fifteen youths from Kasaragod, Kerala, went missing. 

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Man ends life after alleged rejection of EPF claim in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Man ends life after alleged rejection of EPF claim in Kochi

    'CM trying to become the spokesman of only one section': Orthodox Sabha criticized CM Pinarayi Vijayan rkn

    'CM trying to become the spokesman of only one section': Orthodox Sabha criticized CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Family to move court again for CBI probe anr

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Family to move court again for CBI probe

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-83 February 07 2024: Check todays winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-83 February 07 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Kerala may amend excise laws to boost export of foreign liquor produced in the state anr

    Kerala may amend excise laws to boost export of foreign liquor produced in the state

    Recent Stories

    Valentine's day is most important for THIS Zodiac sign vkp

    Valentine's Day is most important for THIS Zodiac sign

    Inside the mind of Putin: Will deepfake movie of Russian President go down well with Kremlin? WATCH teaser

    'Inside the mind of Putin': Will deepfake movie of Russian President go down well with Kremlin? WATCH teaser

    Three Indian expats sailed in stolen boat from Kuwait to Mumbai's Gateway of India; police launch probe rkn

    Three Indian expats sailed in stolen boat from Kuwait to Mumbai's Gateway of India; police launch probe

    Dhanush gives shoutout to Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam', skips mentioning ex-wife Aishwaryaa's name RKK

    Dhanush gives shoutout to Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam', skips mentioning ex-wife Aishwaryaa's name

    Delhi horror Man rapes tortures woman for 7 days poured hot dal on her case filed gcw

    Delhi horror: Man rapes, tortures woman for 7 days; poured 'hot dal' on her

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon