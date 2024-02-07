NIA court finds terrorist Riyas Aboobacker guilty of planning suicide attack in Kerala

Terrorist Riyas Aboobacker was found guilty by the NIA court in Kochi on Wednesday (Feb 07) of planning suicide attacks in Kerala.

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court found accused Riyas Aboobacker alias Abu Dujana guilty of planning to carry out suicide attacks in Kerala on Wednesday (Feb 07). The quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow. The 33-year-old man, a native of Palakkad's Kollengode, was found guilty under sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA and 120B of the IPC. He was the sole accused in the case and was arrested by the NIA on May 15, 2018.

According to the NIA, the terrorist planned a similar string of explosions in Kerala and was a follower of Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka. Additionally, the NIA has gathered proof against him for trying to recruit young people via social media for the terrorist organisation. This case was included in the 2016 Kasargod Islamic State (IS) module case.

The investigation began in July 2016 after fifteen youths from Kasaragod, Kerala, went missing.