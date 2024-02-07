Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'No final decision on foreign universities..': Kerala Higher Education Minister AR Bindu

    The CPM initially made a political decision to change the policy to permit private universities. However, they have now faced opposition after the UGC regulation of 2023, which allows foreign universities, was introduced.

    'No final decision on foreign universities..': Kerala Higher Education Minister AR Bindu rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Minister for Higher Education R Bindu expressed dissatisfaction with the budget announcement that approval for foreign universities will be considered without consultation with the higher education department. The suggestion put up by the Higher Education Council was included in the budget without the department's knowledge.

    The CPM initially made a political decision to change the policy to permit private universities. However, they have now faced opposition after the UGC regulation of 2023, which allows foreign universities, was introduced. Interestingly, this regulation bypasses the need for state permission to establish foreign university campuses. Despite this, the Left Front government, led by the CPM, is extending invitations to foreign universities by offering concessions such as reduced stamp duty and subsidies on water and electricity. 

    The proposal for the foreign university was initiated by the Higher Education Council, reportedly with the permission of the Chief Minister's office. However, the Higher Education Department was not informed about this decision. While the Department of Higher Education does not deny the possibility of a foreign university, their concern lies with actions taken without their involvement. Additionally, there is resentment within the department towards the Higher Education Council being tasked with visiting foreign countries and organizing conclaves in Kerala. It is suggested that any changes regarding foreign universities should involve intervention from the central leadership of the CPM.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 2:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: SFIO probes KSIDC office over 'monthly payment' controversy linked to CM's daughter Veena Vijayan rkn

    Kerala: SFIO probes KSIDC office over 'monthly payment' controversy linked to CM's daughter Veena Vijayan

    NIA court finds terrorist Riyas Aboobacker guilty of planning suicide attack in Kerala anr

    NIA court finds terrorist Riyas Aboobacker guilty of planning suicide attack in Kerala

    Kerala: Man ends life after alleged rejection of EPF claim in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Man ends life after alleged rejection of EPF claim in Kochi

    'CM trying to become the spokesman of only one section': Orthodox Sabha criticized CM Pinarayi Vijayan rkn

    'CM trying to become the spokesman of only one section': Orthodox Sabha criticized CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Family to move court again for CBI probe anr

    Dr Vandana Das murder case: Family to move court again for CBI probe

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan new absurd conspiracy theory: Modi-Netanyahu pre-planned Gaza destruction to benefit India (WATCH) snt

    Pakistan's new absurd conspiracy theory: Modi-Netanyahu pre-planned Gaza destruction to benefit India (WATCH)

    Rajya Sabha: PM Modi slams Congress, says party's thoughts have become 'outdated' (WATCH) AJR

    Rajya Sabha: PM Modi slams Congress, says party's thoughts have become 'outdated' (WATCH)

    Propose Day 2024: 6 unique ways to propose your crush RKK EAI

    Propose Day 2024: 6 unique ways to propose your crush

    Mysterious deaths: Recent cases of Indian students in the US AJR

    Mysterious deaths: Recent cases of Indian students in the US

    I thank the President for her address': PM Modi at Rajya Sabha (WATCH) AJR

    'I thank the President for her address': PM Modi at Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon