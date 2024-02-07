Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: American consul welcomes state's decision to set up foreign universities

    American Consul General Christopher W Hodges welcomed Kerala's decision to establish foreign universities in the state. He told Asianet News that they will cooperate with Kerala in Higher Education. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    New Delhi: American Consul General Christopher W Hodges welcomed Kerala's move to allow foreign universities. Christopher told Asianet News that they will cooperate more with Kerala in higher education. The American Consul General says that the budget announcement is a step in the right direction to pave the way for foreign universities to come to Kerala. Christopher W Hodges also said that a delegation of foreign universities will reach Kochi on the 17th of this month.

    "I am happy that Kerala is making the right decision. A group of officials from 18 US universities will arrive in 3 cities including Kochi next week. The aim is to provide opportunities to more Indian students. Even the changes in American administration will not harm the chances of Indian students," he said. 

    Hodges added that the December visit made him realize that Kerala is a state where people of different religions live harmoniously.

    During the budget session, Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced that the government will facilitate the setting up campuses of foreign universities in the state. However, the leadership of the ruling left party assumes that the move will demean the overall structure of higher education in the country. 

    Students' Federation of India (SFI) state president K Anusree told reporters that the SFI had serious concerns over the decision to bring in foreign universities.
    The leadership of CPM is attempting to justify the choice to permit foreign and private universities as a necessity of contemporary society and to stop the flow of students going abroad to pursue higher education.
     

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
