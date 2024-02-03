Kerala News LIVE: Electric scooter catches fire in Kozhikode

10.15 AM: Out of 28 lakh job seekers in Kerala, only 2,080 receive unemployment allowance

Only 2,080 individuals in Kerala were getting unemployment benefits, a sharp decline from the previous total of almost 3,00,000 recipients, despite the state's high unemployment rates. The inadequate payment of Rs 120, which has not been revised in over 25 years, has been blamed for the decline in the number of beneficiaries. Candidates are eligible for unemployment benefits if their monthly personal income is Rs 100 and their family income is up to Rs 12,000 per year.

9.30 AM: Kerala to face power crisis?

In January of this year, there was a 257-megawatt increase in electricity need compared to the same month last year. In comparison to 2023, there has been a 9 million unit rise in utilisation. As summer approaches, April will break new records for electricity use if the current trend holds. Kerala receives a central share of 1,600 megawatts of power. In addition, the state obtains 1,200 megawatts of electricity through a variety of arrangements. Kerala also produces 1600 megawatts of electricity using hydel power. The sum of all of these is 4,400 megawatts.

9.00 AM: Three arrested for stealing liquor bottles in Thiruvananthapuram

A three-member gang was arrested for stealing 11 bottles of foreign liquor from the Palode Beverages outlet in Thiruvananthapuram. The next theft of the three-member gang was on the same day that they were released from jail in a theft case. Sajeer, Babu and Vishnu, natives of Kallara Vallakudi, were arrested by the Palode police.

8.30 AM: Electric scooter worth Rs 1.5 lakh catches fire in Kozhikode

An electric scooter parked in Thamarassery caught fire. The scooter was owned by Mohammad Nizam who runs Bharat Medicals in Chinimukku. The incident took place on Friday at 6 pm. Initially smoke was detected and later the vehicle got gutted.

8.19 AM: RTI Commission to conduct flash checks at govt offices over failure in implementing RTI Act

Right to Information Commission to conduct lightning checks in government offices to catch officials failing to implement the Right to Information Act. The decision was based on the assessment that government officials had failed to consider applications under the Right to Information Act. The Right to Information Commission's move to take further steps in this regard comes amid criticism that government officials are failing to respond to requests under the Right to Information Act. RTI officers will conduct lightning checks in all offices in the state.

8.12 AM: Wild tusker 'Thaneer Komban' dies in Bandipur

Thaneer Komban, the rogue tusker that was captured by Kerala forest officials after administering tranquilliser shots, died in Bandipur on Saturday morning. The tusker reportedly fell unconscious in a lorry.