    Kerala: 37 fake seals, letterheads of banks, colleges, doctors seized; three arrested in Kasaragod

    The Bedakam police arrested three individuals who possessed as many as 37 fake seals of various banks, doctors and private institutions. The accused were arrested during a vehicle inspection near the Kerala-Karnataka border.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    Kasaragod: In an appalling incident, three people possessing fake seals of various banks, doctors and private institutions were arrested by the Bedakam police in Kasaragod district.  The preliminary conclusion is that this is a group that sends people abroad illegally by making fake certificates. The accused were arrested during a vehicle inspection near the Kerala-Karnataka border.

    The accused have been identified as MA Ahmad Abrar, MA Sabith and Muhammad Safwan. The police recovered as many as 37 fake seals in the names of various branches of Canara Bank, South Indian Bank, Federal Bank and Indian Overseas Bank from them.

    The fake seals included round seals of the principal of MES College and Sharafa Arts and Science College, and seals of doctors Sudeep Kiran, Vinod Kumar, Ramya and Sudheesh. The car they were traveling in has also been taken into custody.

    The Bedakam police have launched a detailed investigation into the case and it is also being checked if there are more people involved in the group.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
