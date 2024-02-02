Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 5-year-old dies after falling while playing at school; Family alleges medical negligence

    A five-and-a-half-year-old boy Aaron V Varghese died allegedly after falling while playing at school in Pathanamthitta. The boy's family alleged that he was administered anesthesia by the hospital and died due to medical negligence.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A five-and-a-half-year-old boy died while undergoing treatment after falling while playing at school. Aaron V. Varghese, a student of Plankamon Govt LP School died on Thursday. Aaron suffered injuries after falling in the school yesterday evening. Ranni police registered a case of unnatural death. Aaron after reaching home experienced pain in his right elbow. He was taken to a hospital in Ranni town by his mother and a neighbour. However, he developed more physical discomfort and was taken to Kozhencherry Hospital for further treatment. The police FIR stated that the doctor confirmed the child's death at 10.00 pm.

    However, the family of the boy alleged that the hospital administered anesthesia without considering the child's health condition. The hospital authorities denied the allegation raised by the family. 

    Ranni Marthoma Hospital came forward against the allegations. The hospital authorities explained that the baby was brought to the hospital with joint dislocation. It is done under anesthesia while the hand is held. Meanwhile, due to low oxygen levels in the blood, the child suffered physical disability. Following this, he was sent to a private hospital in Kozhancherry in an ambulance, the hospital said. Meanwhile, the child's body was taken to Kottayam for post-mortem
     

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
